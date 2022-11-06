FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.46. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( TSE:BIP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.69). The company had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.498 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

