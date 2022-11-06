National Bankshares Cuts AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$14.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOS. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$26.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$22.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$23.57.

Shares of TSE:BOS opened at C$6.64 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$5.62 and a twelve month high of C$47.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$9.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The company has a market cap of C$179.89 million and a PE ratio of 4.00.

AirBoss of America ( TSE:BOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

