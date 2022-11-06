Gevo (GEVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 11,552.61%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. On average, analysts expect Gevo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEVO opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.91. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gevo in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.30 target price for the company.

In other Gevo news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kimberly T. Bowron sold 14,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $45,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $588,751.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 18,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $55,566.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 371,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,546.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 354,696 shares of company stock worth $1,092,464 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,978,000 after buying an additional 11,479,096 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gevo by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,119,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 661,243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Gevo by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,664,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 579,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gevo by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 401,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 223,834 shares in the last quarter. 49.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

