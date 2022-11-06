BWX Technologies (BWXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. BWX Technologies has set its FY22 guidance at $3.08-3.23 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 46.29% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect BWX Technologies to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. BWX Technologies has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BWX Technologies

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Stories

