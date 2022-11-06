UMH Properties (UMH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $17.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 16.67, a quick ratio of 16.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.24. UMH Properties has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $27.50.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts recently commented on UMH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.70.

In related news, Director Matthew I. Hirsch acquired 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,932.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,631.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,381 shares of company stock worth $52,924 over the last three months. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMH Properties

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 150.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UMH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Rating)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.