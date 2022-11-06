Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 14th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 14th.

Medigus Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDGS opened at $0.41 on Friday. Medigus has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medigus

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

