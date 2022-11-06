Bsr Reit (HOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$3.38. The firm had revenue of C$49.51 million during the quarter.

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.