The Carlyle Group (CG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 2.8 %

CG stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 181,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $8,416,451.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,897,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,924,086.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,480 shares of company stock worth $25,030,013. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

