Invesque (IVQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Invesque (TSE:IVQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$63.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of IVQ stock opened at C$1.45 on Friday. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.31 and a 1 year high of C$2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20.

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate investment company. Its portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, transitional care, and medical office properties. As of March 11, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 88 properties, including 60 assisted living and memory care facilities, 12 skilled nursing facilities, 10 transitional care properties, and 4 medical office buildings in the United States; and 15 properties comprised 11 medical office buildings, and 4 seniors housing and care facilities in Canada.

