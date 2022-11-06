Veritone (VERI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Veritone has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.72 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 40.29% and a negative return on equity of 72.47%. On average, analysts expect Veritone to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veritone Stock Performance

Veritone stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.92. Veritone has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $37.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $37,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 157,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Steelberg bought 15,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $107,631.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,645.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 55,787 shares of company stock worth $386,235. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritone

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veritone by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 96,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,695,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,002,000 after acquiring an additional 87,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Veritone by 42.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritone by 103.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

(Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

