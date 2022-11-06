HCI Group (HCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect HCI Group to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.57 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts expect HCI Group to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HCI Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.80. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

HCI Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.39%.

HCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCI Group

In other HCI Group news, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Paresh Patel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.31 per share, with a total value of $25,014.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in HCI Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

