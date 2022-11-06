Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RBA opened at $62.32 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,047 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

