Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Cyxtera Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cyxtera Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $412.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $650,810.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,913.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cyxtera Technologies news, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $138,004.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,511.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 55,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $650,810.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,913.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,318 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,105. Company insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 62,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 102.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

CYXT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cyxtera Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

