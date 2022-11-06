Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 157.74%.

SRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 73.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Articles

