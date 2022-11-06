Vroom (VRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect Vroom to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $475.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.88 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 55.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Vroom to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VRM opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Vroom has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vroom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

