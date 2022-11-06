New Fortress Energy (NFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $584.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. On average, analysts expect New Fortress Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NFE stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $19.17 and a 12-month high of $63.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.