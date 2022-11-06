Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.76.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

Cloudflare stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.93.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,304 shares of company stock worth $21,093,989. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 28.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.