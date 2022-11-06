Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Shares of CLF opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

