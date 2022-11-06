Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective (up from C$50.00) on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trisura Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.57.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$43.39 on Friday. Trisura Group has a one year low of C$29.12 and a one year high of C$49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 27.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.80.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

