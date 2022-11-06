FY2022 EPS Estimates for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Lowered by Analyst

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enovis in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enovis in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $51.60 on Friday. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $164.01. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.39.

In other news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the second quarter worth approximately $433,000. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $336,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the second quarter valued at $580,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

