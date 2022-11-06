FY2022 EPS Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Increased by Analyst

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.51) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.66). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $8.56 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $630.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

