William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for eXp World in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for eXp World’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for eXp World’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

eXp World Stock Performance

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $11.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.90. eXp World has a 1-year low of $10.46 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

eXp World Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Activity at eXp World

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares in the company, valued at $337,258,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $736,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,464,043 shares in the company, valued at $337,258,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 42,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $483,932.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,235,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,173 shares of company stock worth $4,359,834. 35.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 305.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 1,286.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in eXp World during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.