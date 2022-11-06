Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essentra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Essentra’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Essentra Stock Performance

FLRAF opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32. Essentra has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

About Essentra

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

