FY2022 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Lowered by Analyst

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $7.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.51. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.09.

NYSE FMC opened at $124.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. FMC has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 13.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FMC by 225.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

