Oppenheimer Comments on Freshpet, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freshpet in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.08). The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRPT. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

Freshpet Stock Up 1.2 %

Freshpet stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -46.39 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $156.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

