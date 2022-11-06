Gibson Energy Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report released on Tuesday, November 1st. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

