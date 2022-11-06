FY2022 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Reduced by Analyst

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report issued on Thursday, November 3rd. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

GTBIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTBIF stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. Green Thumb Industries has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.37 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 5.20%.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

