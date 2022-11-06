KeyCorp Comments on Livent Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Livent in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Livent’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CICC Research began coverage on Livent in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.41.

Livent Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

LTHM stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.74. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Livent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

