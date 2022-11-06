Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harsco Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Harsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Harsco’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HSC. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Harsco Trading Up 7.1 %

Institutional Trading of Harsco

NYSE HSC opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. Harsco has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Harsco by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Harsco by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Harsco by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

