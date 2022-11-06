FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issued By B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.49) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.