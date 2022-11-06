FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issued By B. Riley

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.49) for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ICPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

