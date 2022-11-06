Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will earn $2.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Moelis & Company’s current full-year earnings is $2.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

NYSE:MC opened at $40.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 35.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 43.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

(Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.