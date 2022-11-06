Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Leidos Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leidos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.47 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.38. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.35 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. Leidos has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,518,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,676,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,938,000 after acquiring an additional 532,591 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 71.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,369,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $472,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,086,000 after acquiring an additional 79,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.