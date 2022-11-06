Henry Schein, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.83 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $72.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $76.29. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

