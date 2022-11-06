Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.42) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($5.42) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($6.14) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.64.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $14.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $443.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.57.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.85 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

