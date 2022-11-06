Brokers Set Expectations for IMAX Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on IMAX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

IMAX opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.36 million, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64. IMAX has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 179.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,212,000 after buying an additional 1,758,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,971,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in IMAX by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,194,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,060,000 after purchasing an additional 65,925 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IMAX by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,947,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IMAX by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares in the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

