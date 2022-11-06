Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Humana Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $25.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $24.81. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $640.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $25.03 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Humana’s Q2 2023 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.14 EPS.

Get Humana alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.71.

Humana Trading Down 1.9 %

Humana Dividend Announcement

Shares of HUM stock opened at $552.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $503.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.55. Humana has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,751,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,114,071,000 after purchasing an additional 497,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,927,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,755,384,000 after acquiring an additional 919,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Humana by 38.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,775,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,818,781,000 after buying an additional 2,453,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Humana by 7.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,164,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,812,264,000 after buying an additional 292,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.