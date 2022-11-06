Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Raised to $381.00 at Robert W. Baird

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IT has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $334.63.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $319.50 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $341.64. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,799,114.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total transaction of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,071 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,482. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

