Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) PT Lowered to $167.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $174.00 to $167.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

NYSE RRX opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,982,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 189.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 20.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.