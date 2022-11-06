Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINC. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Premier from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.88.

PINC stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.88 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

