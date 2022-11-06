Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Cut to $415.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $229.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $208.34 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

