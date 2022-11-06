FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Upgraded to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FLEX LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.00.

FLEX LNG Price Performance

FLEX LNG stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. FLEX LNG has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $36.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.08.

FLEX LNG Dividend Announcement

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 56.96%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FLEX LNG will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Institutional Trading of FLEX LNG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 30.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 20.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

