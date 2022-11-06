GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Stock Up 3.3 %

GDRX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in GoodRx by 65.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 5,493.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,425 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.