GoodRx (GDRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect GoodRx to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $191.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GoodRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GoodRx Stock Up 3.3 %
GDRX stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoodRx (GDRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.