Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ballard Power Systems to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 2,859,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,988,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,157,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 906,705 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 359.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 648,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 507,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

