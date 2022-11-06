Akamai Technologies (AKAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Akamai Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,366 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $95,079,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 334,742 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after buying an additional 54,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 287,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.93.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.