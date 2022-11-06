Model N (MODN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Model N to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Model N to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODN stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $28.33. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $38.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $204,675.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $204,675.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,839.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $319,063.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,087 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,653.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,207 shares of company stock valued at $687,180. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 6.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Model N in the second quarter valued at about $443,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Model N by 4.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Model N by 67.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Model N in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Model N from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

