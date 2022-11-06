Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 98.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Akoya Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $64,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 632,893 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,805.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $64,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,296 shares of company stock worth $493,577. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

