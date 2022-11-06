Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Chatham Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $594.99 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDT. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.