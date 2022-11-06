Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$30.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CSFB cut their price target on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Canada Goose to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.70.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$21.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.71. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of C$20.01 and a 12 month high of C$67.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.47.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

