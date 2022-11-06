Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $35.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.