Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 18.89%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PTVE opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

PTVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

